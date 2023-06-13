Lady Gaga refuses to pay finder’s fee for stolen dogs and asks lawsuit to be dismissed celebrities

celebritiesLady Gaga (37) has refused to pay finder’s fees for her two French bulldogs, which were stolen in 2021 and then safely returned by Jennifer McBride. Singer claims it is a conspiracy hoax and demands that the case be dropped.

French bulldogs Cozy and Gustav were taken by robbers during the robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker in Hollywood two years ago. The third dog, Miss Asia, escaped during the abduction and was later found. Cozy and Gustav were returned safely to a Los Angeles police station after Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward via Twitter. ‘Honest’ finder Jennifer McBride was expecting reward money but has yet to receive it. That’s why she filed a complaint against the singer for breach of contract and cheating by way of false promises. He claims that Lady Gaga cheated on him. The animals were handed over with the promise that no questions would be asked. McBride is seeking compensation for legal costs, financial loss and mental anguish.



The law does not allow a person to commit a crime and then profit from it lawyer lady gaga

collusion

But Gaga’s lawyers claim McBride was part of a conspiracy to steal the animals and are now seeking to drop the case. Gaga’s attorneys say, “Prosecutor Jennifer McBride seeks to profit from her participation in a crime.” “The law does not allow a person to commit a crime and then profit from it.”

At the time of the dogs’ return, McBride claimed that she had happened upon the dogs in the street and “had no idea” they belonged to Gaga. But during the inquest she fell from the basket. She would actually be an accomplice and would soon be arrested as one of the dog thieves. Several dog thieves have already been sentenced to between four and 21 years in prison for shooting dog walker Ryan Fischer. Gaga’s request to dismiss the case will be heard on July 10.

