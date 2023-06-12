Lady Gaga refuses to reward woman who returns dog Backbiting

June 11, 2023 at 3:39 pmUpdate: 10 minutes ago

Lady Gaga wants the lawsuit to be over a reward for anyone who finds her dogs dumped. The woman in question, Jennifer McBride, was previously convicted of involvement in a violent robbery.

When Lady Gaga lost her dogs for two days in 2021, she offered $500,000 via Twitter to whoever reunites her with her four-legged friends. McBride returned the dogs the same day.

Ryan Fischer, the singer’s assistant who was walking the dogs when the theft took place, was shot in the crime and ended up in hospital. The offender was sentenced to imprisonment. McBride was in a relationship with the father of one of the men involved in the crime. The woman denied involvement in the plot, but was nevertheless sentenced to two years in prison.

Despite the conviction, McBride filed a lawsuit earlier this year because she never received her reward. She also claims to have been scammed by Lady Gaga. The singer’s attorney now says, “McBride intended to profit from her participation in a crime.” “The law does not allow a person to commit a crime and then profit from it.”