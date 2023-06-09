Lady Gaga shared a selfie without makeup

It’s hard to keep up with a list of celebs who have started their own makeup or skincare brand. Rihanna was one of the first, but in the meantime Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber and Lady Gaga have also ventured in. Usually such brands are promoted with a lot of makeup, but Lady Gaga took a different approach to marketing her brand by going no makeup at all.

In honor of the launch of her makeup brand ‘Haus Labs’ in the UK, Lady Gaga shared a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram profile. The blonde is the blonde: her skin looks natural and glowing. And the message behind the photo is clear: “I started Haus Labs as a company that is bold and innovative in its looks and formulas, combining beautiful colors with skin-care ingredients that make our makeup Good for you. Skin.”

In other words, Haus Labs makeup will be part of skincare, and it hasn’t fallen on deaf ears on social media, where skincare lovers are currently having their heyday. Furthermore, Lady Gaga also appeared on stage during the Oscars without makeup, which confirms her philosophy and reinforces her message. We may never know what she actually wore on her selfie with no makeup on, but her look is definitely prim.