Lady Gaga shares with fans why she is less on social media

Lady Gaga has written an open letter to her followers on Instagram. In it, she shares why she’s been “absent” lately, as she’s taken time to heal herself.

Gaga wrote, “For the first time in many years, I can say that my love for art, music, fashion, and supporting the community has never been greater.” “I may not be sharing as much of myself online as before, but I hope you know that I am healing from the inside and my heart is recharging.”

In recent months, Gaga has been busy writing music, shooting the new Joker movie she stars in, and resting. “I know I’m being a bit absent here and some of you might want to approach this differently,” she shares.

The singer is well aware that it takes time for some fans to get used to, as she always shares a lot on social media. However, she assures him that her absence has nothing to do with his fans. “I love my fans so much and that will never change. I can’t even express how much our global community inspires me every day.”