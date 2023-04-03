Lady Gaga shoots a scene on the iconic staircase of “Joker”

Singer and actress plays Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”, sequel to the 2019 hit

the footage of “Joker: Folie à Deux” are in full swing! On April 1st, images of Lady Gagawhich will interpret Harley Quinnthe village harlequinin the sequence of “Joker”, filming on the staircase used to record one of the most emblematic scenes of the first film.

Lady Gaga filming on the Joker stairs for ‘JOKER 2’ pic.twitter.com/Fa1lYG7oAt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 1, 2023





Then, after going through several tribulations, the failed comedian Arthur Fleck (joaquin phoenix) finally assumes its identity as the joker and dances down the stairs to “Rock & Roll Part II” by Gary Glitter.

About “Joker 2”

According to the website comic book, a synopsis for “Joker: Folie à Deux” has surfaced through the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA), which registers projects that have begun filming. “The musical sequel follows Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, as she falls in love with patient Arthur Fleck, known as the Joker.” says the recorded text.

The sequel’s most talked-about detail is its drastic change in tone, as the sequel was billed as a musical. As most of the film will be set in Arkham, it is likely that the musical elements will only be in Arthur’s head, something similar to “Sucker Punch: Surreal World”, a 2011 feature film directed by Zack Snyder (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”).

In addition to having the return of joaquin phoenix for the role of joker“Joker: Folie à Deux” still has Zazie Beetz as Sophie Drummond, love interest of the villain in the first film; and, of course, the addition of Lady Gaga as the clown’s eternal love interest in comics, the psychiatrist-turned-villain Harley Quinn.

Other names already confirmed are those of Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jacob Lofland (“A son”), Catherine Keener (“Run!”) and Harry Lawtey (“The Pale Blue Eye”). However, his roles have yet to be revealed.

Hildur Guðnadóttir, winner of the 2019 Academy Award for Best Original Score for the original film, will return for the sequel. The script will be signed by Todd Phillips It is Scott Silverwho also worked in the script from the first film, and Phillips is still directing.

