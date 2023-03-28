Lady Gaga turns 37: check out tribute …

Today is her day! On Tuesday, American singer Lady Gaga turns 37. With an extensive and multifaceted career, she is considered one of the most iconic artists of this generation. Remember how she reached that rank in this tribute from Antena 1.

tap to enlarge

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in New York, she grew up in contact with music – she started playing the piano at age 4, and at 14 she was already performing in bars around the city. Three years later, in 2003, she was accepted into the Tish School of Arts musical theater course, but ended up dropping out of college to pursue her solo music career.

It was because of an inside joke in the early days of her activity that Stefani chose the iconic name by which she would be known worldwide. She and songwriter and music producer Rob Fusari listened to the track “Gaga Radio”, by the band Queen, with certain frequency. Because of this, he started calling her Lady Gaga, and her nickname stuck.

In 2008, he released his debut album, “The Fame”. In addition to having produced hits like “Paparazzi” It is “Poker face”the album also earned him a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year 2010 and a statuette for Best Electronic/Dance Album.

tap to enlarge

Your next releases, “Born This Way” (2011) and “ARTPOP” (2013), would also bring a mix of pop with electronic beats, producing even more iconic tracks. In 2014, however, she started to present a less dramatic style. Gradually, she approached genres such as soft rock and explored deeper themes in the lyrics of her songs. This culminated in the 2016 album “Joanne”, inspired by the singer’s aunt.

tap to enlarge

As of 2018, Gaga made her debut on the big screen by playing Ally Maine alongside Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born”. Of course, she participated in the film’s soundtrack, composing tracks like “Shallow” It is “Always Remember Us This Way” and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2019.

A born performer, the artist even acted in “The Gucci House”from 2021, and will participate in “Joker” like harley quinn. The film’s release is scheduled for 2024.

But she didn’t put music aside. In 2020, Gaga got back to her Pop roots with the work “Chromatica”, which featured the collaboration of big names like Ariana Grande and Elton John. The following year, she shared the compilation “Love For Sale”a jazz work produced in conjunction with Tony Bennett.

tap to enlarge

Gaga has always been an iconic and visionary figure, pushing the boundaries of art every chance she gets. Whether in the world of music or film, we’ll be looking forward to her next appearance because we know she’ll deliver impeccable work.

See too:

U2 CONFIRM FIRST PLACE FOR THE 11TH TIME WITH ‘SONGS OF SURRENDER’

THE NEW BEYONCÉ FASHION COLLECTION

tap to enlarge

Special discounts for distributors