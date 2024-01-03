Lady Gaga’s brand Haus Labs is arriving at Sephora in France and Europe!

We couldn’t announce better news to start 2024: The makeup brand Of Lady Gagabaptized Haus Labs by Lady Gaga will eventually be distributed across all Sephora of Europe, also included on the website! Which was only on sale on its official website, will delight the loyal beauty sector of the busiest beauty shop in France, after conquering Sephorus in the United Kingdom last year. You will be able to buy Haus Labs in stores and online from March 26th, 2024 in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and even in Germany. An opportunity for the singer’s fans and makeup lovers to rediscover the brand that made the artist, along with an actress, also an excellent businesswoman.

After the United Kingdom, Haus Labs is coming to conquer France

We liked her in her albums Artpop or Chromatica, played over and over again a star is born Featured in our bedroom as a teen, with Bradley Cooper: Lady Gaga Really shook up the millennial youth and some Gen Z kids. It was very frustrating, when the singer founded Haus Labs (formerly Haus Laboratories) in 2019, that fans couldn’t test products without getting back to him Sephora From the neighbourhood. We dreamed it, Lady Gaga made it happen! He also said about this collaboration: “ I’m so excited to introduce my brand new vegan makeup to Sephora customers in Europe, a place that has inspired me for years! At Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, art is accessible to everyone, and no one should have to abuse their skin or give up their principles and values ​​in order to apply makeup with quality products. the future is beautiful “. We affirm: 2024 will only be more beautiful when we wear Hoss Labs on our eyes!

Why is Lady Gaga’s makeup brand good?

Its name is inspired by Stefani Germanotta’s (aka Lady Gaga) creative team, Haus of Gaga. Haus Labs It aims to be a high-tech, high-performance, high-pigmentation, clean and vegan artisanal brand. Its mission: to work in favor of liberation and self-esteem through makeup created for all! The mission of this innovative brand has been accomplished, which now has more than 125 references in 9 key colors and shade categories. Like Rihanna’s brand, its great rival Fenty Beauty, Haus Labs offers a wide range of foundations (51 shades), which have gone viral on TikTok with over 10 million views. For our part, we can’t wait to test out the vegan collagen-enriched tinted lip oil or the ultra-pigmented blush for an even more (art) pop look.