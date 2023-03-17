Lady Gaga’s name brings SECRET involving Freddie Mercury

Currently, Lady Gaga follows in showbiz as one of the main singers and actresses in the world. However, her real name is Stefani Germanotta. And you want to know why she changed? O express UK reveals.

According to the site, there are two stories surrounding Gaga’s decision to change her name for her artistic career. According to the singer herself, it all started with former producer Rob Fusari, who compared her singing with the legendary Freddie Mercury.

Rolling Stone USA explains that Fusari started singing Queen’s “Radio Ga Ga” to Lady Gaga. According to an interview via Queen Zone, this happened every time the artist arrived at the studio. As a result, the singer revealed: “He started calling me Gaga every time I walked in (the studio).”

“So I thought, ‘What about Lady Gaga, because Gaga is kind of crazy and Lady has so many connotations’”said the singer.

But, according to Fusari’s version, the name arose in another way. According to him, he once sent a message to the singer and when he called her ‘Radio Ga Ga’, the cell phone’s spell checker changed ‘Radio’ to ‘Lady’: “Germanotta loved it and ‘Lady Gaga’ was born”he said.

Check out the song that gave rise to the stage name of Stefani Germanotta: