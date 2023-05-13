Lakers are the first team in the West to eliminate the Warriors in the Steve Kerr era

The elimination of the Golden State Warriors from the 2023 NBA playoffs has several repercussions, one of them being the end of an impressive streak that coach Steve Kerr had maintained since his debut in the 2014 postseason.
The Los Angeles Lakers won 122-101 on Friday to become the first Western Conference team to win a series over Kerr’s Warriors, leaving their record at 19-1. This is more than remarkable, considering that reaching the playoffs had meant a direct ticket, at least, to the NBA Finals throughout their dynasty, winning four of the six in which they participated.
In 139 games coached as the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr is now 99-40, which translates to a 71.2% return. He ranks seventh on the all-time list of managers with the most postseason victories, tied with Red Auerbach and one win away from catching Larry Brown for sixth.
This new elimination ended the Warriors’ hopes of winning their fifth title in a decade and incidentally casts doubt on whether they have the arguments to win a championship again in the Stephen Curry era. It seems early to draw conclusions, but the most likely thing is that the management of the ‘Dubs’ will have to make important decisions to prevent the dynasty from ending.