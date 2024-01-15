Lakers win…but back out after LeBron Curry’s offer

The Lakers know how to do without it Lebron James, This month without any other game King, the purple and gold easily defeated the Utah Jazz in their last match before the All-Star break (122–138). The collective team looked collective in an extraordinary choral performance with six players in double figures anthony davis With 37 points and 15 rebounds without hiding and Rui Hachimura Filling LeBron’s star void next to Ceja with 36 points and 6/8 on triples. The first Laker duo to score at least 35 points since Kobe and Shaq in 2003.

LeBron, very smart, chose the ideal day to be absent, officially out due to ankle trouble in this back-to-back for the Lakers: just a few hours ago, Adrian Wojnarowski published that the Warriors with him wanted to pair up Stephen Curry with this season draymond green As an instigator.







And LeBron’s game couldn’t have been better, fending off reporters’ questions and seeing what the Lakers are capable of without him. But, with the All-Star already here, ’23’ is having a hard time getting rid of the barrage of questions.

Hardworking and steady as ever, austin reeves Scored 22 points, completing a double-digit Club A. D’Angelo Russell Taurean Prince (11 points) and newcomer Spencer Dinwiddie (10) were spectacular with 11 points and 17 assists.







Utah Jazz surpass Lakers in double digits in player count with seven Colin Sexton As the top scorer with 18 points, followed by jordan clarkson With 17. However, that didn’t help them repeat their January win in Salt Lake City against those in purple and gold, going into the ninth break up 30-26.

