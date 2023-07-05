lana del ray has great authority

“When will it be my turn?” Laughing wall-to-wall, Lana Del Rey surprised the Ziggo Dome during her performance of the beautiful title track from her latest album on Tuesday evening. Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?, To which he looked into the eyes of 17,000 ecstatic fans and thought to himself: ‘I think it’s okay now.’

It’s hard not to see any symbolism in that one piece at the end of her concert in Amsterdam: In her early years Lana Del Rey was reprimanded by God and Kleine Pierk for being too fake, but about four years on she was suddenly out of this world. It has been taken seriously by K. Pitchforks as it appears to also contain individual torch songs, as a result of which such arenas have emerged.

That’s not Del Rey before bowing the plate Norman fucking Rockwell! (2019) didn’t fill any mega halls – in 2018 she was still at the Sportpaleis – but it’s never been as stormy for her as it is now. For the sold-out pre-show, their first Dutch tour in ten years, several million fans were in a virtual queue. And the strangest thing: The show was announced barely a week before the event. The average pop star has to campaign for a year to fill a field, but not Lana Del Rey.

Like the recent Glastonbury, Del Rey was also at the Ziggo Dome fashionably late – Half an hour in, you can set your watch – and she’s in without ringing a bell: with a deep bass driven rap piece (‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Coco Puff, Jimmy, Jimmy, Ride’) from the recent single A&W, Starting at the end, Lana Del Rey could do it.

followed soon after Young and beautiful And did we already realize that Lana Del Rey’s show suffers from the same symptoms as a Billie Eilish concert: Everyone shouts most of the lyrics word-for-word, so you can see the singer herself — even if she’s in front. To be innocent from back? By voice – barely heard the song. (Thanks, TikTok.)

Lana Del Rey, Live in 2023. © Getty Images

Tuesday’s set list split roughly into two categories: You had the ballads from the last four records and you had the earlier work, not exclusively but primarily. born to Die (2012). Chariots of Two Horses provided a remarkably varied concert, including breathtaking piano interludes and gospel moments Grant Interspersed with powerhouses of pop songs, Lana Del Rey’s four-piece band was allowed to really run free. For each butler Was anyone there? CherryFor each Norman fucking Rockwell!, arcadia Or candy necklace One hyperviolence, venice bitch Or diet Mountain Dew,

And a visual spectacle, you ask? He really got nowhere. Not just because the stage sounded like an escape room – the opening tune when entering probably wasn’t a coincidence. natural boy by Craig Armstrong, known from Moulin Rouge — but also because there were six dancers circling Del Rey, her band, and her three-piece gospel choir throughout the concert, leaving you constantly wondering what exactly they were doing there. their choreography was childishly simple props – there were folding screens behind which people danced, there was a make-up table where Lana Del Rey did her hair, there was a swing that was used during Video game — were so random you could barely associate them with music.

In a time of hyper-stylized pop shows — Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Rosalia — Lana Del Rey brought on the most random spectacle in a long time. A conscious move? With Del Rey, the pop star who’s always been a little bit anti-pop, you’d never know. It wouldn’t be the first time she’s been ahead of her time.