Lana Del Rey’s new album and Ed Sheeran’s single top the UK charts

Lana Del Rey and Ed Sheeran are making waves with their new work. To give you an idea, the acclaimed “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”, by Lana, secured the first place on the UK album chart.

According to the Official Charts, this is the American singer’s sixth album to achieve the feat. In this way, Lana’s ninth studio album adds to her former champions of British lists such as “Born to Die” (2012), “Ultraviolence” (2014), “Lust for Life” (2017), “Norman F* cking Rockwell!” (2019) and the “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” (2021).

Cover of the album “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”. (Photo: Reproduction/Popline)

The artist’s new work has the biggest sale of 2023, so far, in the UK. In doing so, she joins bands acclaimed by the British public such as Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead and Blur, each with six number one albums in the UK.

In addition, she is in the Top 5 of women with #1 albums in the country in a list that includes Madonna (12), Taylor Swift (9), Kylie Minogue (8) and Barbra Streisand (7). Leading the UK singles chart, Ed Sheeran presents his new song “Eyes Closed”. The pop star reached number 14 in the UK and knocked Miley Cyrus out of the top spot after spending ten weeks with “Flowers”.

With a career marked by 14 number one songs, Ed Sheeran tied with Cliff Richard and Westlife for third place in the historic ranking of hits at the top of the British chart.

Single “Eyes Closed”. (Playback/Spotify)

Elvis Presley (21) is the absolute leader of the chart and in second place are the Beatles (17). Miley Cyrus has 15 number 1 singles in the UK, the latest being “Flowers”, which debuted at number 1 in January of this year.

She is the second artist with the most number 1 singles in UK chart history. With the track “Like Crazy”, BTS’s Jimin debuted at #8 and made history. He is the first K-Pop artist to score a Top 10 spot with a solo song.

Featured photo: Lana Del Rey and Ed Sheeran. Playback/Popline