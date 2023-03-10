Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens as Zeus and Poseidon in the Disney+ series

This Thursday (26), Disney+ confirmed Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens as interpreters of the gods Zeus and Poseidon, respectively, in the series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”. The news was given with a photo of the actors alongside Walker Scobell, who takes on the role of Percy Jackson.

We heard your calls all the way from Olympus. welcome to Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Lance Reddick as Zeus

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Timm Sharp, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Megan Mullally, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Charlie Bushnell, Olivea Morton, Dior Goodjohn, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson are also confirmed.

They bring to life Annabeth Chase, Grover Underwood, Sally Jackson, Gabe Ugliano, Mr. D/Dionísio, Mr. Brunner/Chiron, Mrs. Dodds/Alecto, Ares, Echidna, Medusa, Luke Castellan, Nancy Bobofit, Clarisse La Rue, Hermes, Hades and Hephaestus.

Based on the literary phenomenon by Rick Riordan, the production follows the adventures of the demigod Percy. It all starts when the 12-year-old boy, son of the Greek god of the seas and oceans, Poseidon, is accused of stealing Zeus’ thunderbolt.

Filming for the series adaptation began in June 2022 in Vancouver, Canada, under the direction of James Bobin. According to Riordan himself, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” should arrive in the Disney+ catalog only in 2024.

