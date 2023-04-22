Lancôme brings together La Vie est Belle ambassadors

Lancôme’s new campaign brings together brand ambassadors to celebrate the power of togetherness and happiness. The film introduces the fragrance La Vie est Belle Iris Absolut.

Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins, Pénelope Cruz, Zendaya Coleman and the new “muses” Aya Nakamura and Hoyeon are the protagonists of the Lancôme campaign, a brand that belongs to the L´Oréal group.

The new vision of the emblematic feminine fragrance La Vie est Belle is now more diverse and inclusive, in a clear hymn to happiness.

The campaign also features short films in which the ambassadors share their views on life and what makes it so beautiful.

From an early age, Lancôme wanted to understand what makes contemporary women happy. Maison founder and perfumer Armand Petitjean believed it was important to create products that help women feel better about life.

In 2022, the brand carried out the “State of Happiness” study in seven countries around the world, to better understand the state of happiness of consumers. It turned out that freedom is the most important ingredient and that happiness is a collective journey that begins in each of us.

The brand believes that “La Vie est Belle is more than a fragrance, it is a symbol of unity and an olfactory anthem for a growing community of women around the world”.