Landorus Avatar Form in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

Landorus Avatar Form it’s a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Landorus Avatar Form, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Landorus Avatar Form in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Landorus Avatar Form is a Ground-Type and Flying-Type Pokémon. available at raids of Five stars from Pokemon GO. Considering their Types, the best counters Possible are Water and Ice Type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Besides, due to its dual Ground/Flying Type it will take additional damage from Ice Type attacks. AND If we can also use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better.

If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

Landorus 5 Star Raid Explained Avatar Form | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least six players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Lugia in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Lugia in Pokémon GO

Mamowsine with powder snow (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

darmanitan with Ice Fang (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Mewtwo with psychocut (Quick Attack) and ice ray (Charged Attack).

glaceon with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

jynx with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Weavile with ice ridge (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Blizzard (Charged Attack).

Mega Abomasnow with powder snow (Quick Attack) and weather ball (Charged Attack).

Mega Glalie with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Dark Mamowsine with powder snow (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Dark Mewtwo with psychocut (Quick Attack) and ice ray (Charged Attack).

Dark Weavile with ice ridge (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

