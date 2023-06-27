Lannar jailed for 8 years for knife attack on nude swimmer (unknown)

On 18 July 2022, a German youth and two friends went for a swim in the canal in Caen. The 28-year-old girlfriend of the Maastricht resident also went to the canal to eat ice cream with her son, her parents and her brother. Her boyfriend was not there at that time. On the coast, the Germans accidentally cross the path of the Lanaken family. The fact that two young men were swimming naked went wrong with the Lanken family. There was a heated debate about this matter, which escalated considerably.

According to eyewitnesses, the 24-year-old swimmer, who was the only swimmer wearing swimming trunks, received some forceful shoves from the 28-year-old woman and then her father and brother also joined in the struggle. According to the victim, he was targeted because he is gay and it was not just about his friends who were swimming naked.

A person standing nearby made a video of this fight. “The disproportionate violence is clearly visible on this. They come and instigate again and again,” the prosecutor said during the hearing of the case. According to eyewitnesses, in the end, the Germans would only have defended themselves.

head injury with bone fracture

Eventually, the 28-year-old woman called her boyfriend around 9:30 pm and told him that the unknown German had beaten him. Lana’s man armed himself with a 25 cm long knife and hammer and immediately headed towards the canal. There he ran wildly towards the 24-year-old German man and attacked him.

“You hit the victim several times on the head. The intent to kill has been established. The prosecutor said, you really wanted to cut him. Several witnesses corroborated this and described the family as the instigator, except for one witness who allegedly had links with the defendants.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 24-year-old victim lying on the floor with a large laceration between his right eye and lip. The youth also has knife wounds in his hand, shoulder and back. The German was not in a life-threatening condition, but he had potentially life-threatening injuries, including a head wound along with bone injuries. He was in the hospital for two days.

ticking time bomb

According to the defendant, he never intended to kill the victim, but his girlfriend’s phone call caused him to darken before his eyes. “When I saw the blood, I realized what I had done. I just wanted to hurt him, not kill him,” he said. The man was eventually found guilty of attempted murder.

Pointing to the man’s rich criminal record, the judge concluded, “He is a ticking time bomb.” “He should be protected from society for a long time and for this he should be taken out of this society for a long time.”

The judge sentenced him to an effective prison term of eight years, deprivation of his rights for ten years, and immediate arrest. His girlfriend faces one year in prison and a fine of 1,600 euros. His family will receive a sentence ranging from six months’ suspended sentence to ten months’ imprisonment. The German swimmer has been awarded a compensation of 6,366 Euros.