Larvitar Community Day in Pokémon GO: date, times and how to participate

Niantic has given the first details of the Classic Community Day of January of 2023 in Pokémon GOwhich has as its protagonist larvitar. In this news we collect all the data of interest, including when is celebrated, How to take partand much more.

When is the January 2023 Larvitar Community Day in Pokémon GO? How to take part?

The Classic Community Day of January 2023 in Pokémon GO is held on Saturday 01/21/2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Larvitar is the main Pokémon; It will appear more frequently as a wild Pokémon and we will have a better chance of finding a Shiny/Variocolor one.

Larvitar is the protagonist of the Pokémon GO Classic Community Day in January 2023

During this period, a Special Investigation whose entrance costs $1 or the equivalent in our local currency. Is Special Investigation Payment will bring with it new tasks with their own rewards.

During Larvitar Community Day there will be a paid Special Research

What bonuses available to all players, we have triple the experience for catching Pokémon, Incense and Lure Modules will last three hours, and when taking snapshots there will be a small chance that a Larvitar will photobomb us.

Bonuses available during Larvitar Community Day in Pokémon GO

Tyranitar Featured Attack during Larvitar Community Day in Pokémon GO

If during Classic Community Day in January 2023 we evolved a Pupitar (Larvitar’s evolution) to Tyranitarhe will learn the Anti-Air Fast Attack.

If we evolve a Pupitar into Tyranitar during the event, it will learn Anti-Aircraft

Flak is a Fast Attack that has 12 power in Trainer battles and 16 power in Gyms and Raids.

