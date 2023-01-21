Larvitar Community Day in Pokémon GO: date, times, and how to participate

The Saturday January 21 is celebrated on Classic Community Day in January 2023 in Pokémon GOwhich has as its protagonist larvitar and its evolutionary line. In this pokemon go guide we collect all data of interest, including At what time is it, How to take partY how to complete Special Research.

When is the January 2023 Classic Community Day in Pokémon GO? How to take part?

The Classic Community Day of January 2023 in Pokémon GO is held on Saturday 01/21/2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Larvitar is the main Pokémon; It will appear more often as a wild Pokémon.

Larvitar is the protagonist of the Pokémon GO Classic Community Day in January 2023

During this period is also available a Special Investigation whose entrance costs $1 or the equivalent in our local currency. Is Special Investigation Payment brings with it new tasks with their own rewards.

Bonuses available during Larvitar Community Day in Pokémon GO

These are all bonuses available for players during Classic Community Day in January 2023:

During Larvitar Community Day there will be a paid Special Research

Triple XP for catching Pokémon.

Incense (except Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event lasts for three hours.

Bait Modules activated during the event last for three hours.

When Snapping Pokémon, Larvitar can appear and Photobomb us.

Tyranitar’s Featured Attack during the January 2023 Classic Community Day in Pokémon GO

If during Classic Community Day in January 2023 we evolved a Pupitar (Larvitar’s evolution) to Tyranitarhe will learn the Anti-Air Fast Attack.

If we evolve a Pupitar into Tyranitar during the event, it will learn Anti-Aircraft

Flak is a Fast Attack that has 12 power in Trainer battles and 16 power in Gyms and Raids.

Community Day Classics (Larvitar) in Pokémon GO: how to participate in the Special Research and how to complete it

The Special Investigation Community Day Classics (Larvitar) is available in Pokémon GO on Saturday 01/21/2023 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (local time). It is a paid Special Investigation; To participate, we must buy the ticket in the Pokémon GO Store for $1 or its equivalent in our local currency..

We have a total of three hours to complete the following tasks and get their respective rewards:

Community Day Classics (Larvitar) (1/4)

Give more power to a Pokémon 10 times (0/10) – Reward: 15 Poké Balls

Capture 15 Larvitar (0/15) – Reward: encounter with Larvitar

Make 5 Good Throws (0/5) – Reward: 20 Larvitar Candies

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2000 Stardust, Larvitar encounter, and 1 Incense

The first phase of Community Day Classics (Larvitar) is straightforward. We must make 5 launches Good! Great! o Great!, catch 15 Larvitar and power up any Pokémon ten times in total.

Community Day Classics (Larvitar) (2/4)

Capture 15 Larvitar (0/15) – Reward: 30 Larvitar Candies

Transfer 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: encounter with Pupitar

Evolve 3 Larvitar (0/3) – Reward: 10 Pinia Berries

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 1500 XP, Larvitar encounter, and 1 Incense

The second phase of Community Day Classics (Larvitar) is still pretty affordable. We must transfer any 10 Pokémon, capture 15 Larvitar and evolve three Larvitar to Pupitar.

Community Day Classics (Larvitar) (3/4)

Hit 3 Great Curveball Throws (0/3) – Reward: 50 Larvitar Candies

Evolve 1 Pupitar (0/1) – Reward: 1 Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon (0/10) – Reward: 15 Super Balls

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2500 XP, 1 Radar Rocket, and 15 Ultra Balls

The third phase of Community Day Classics (Larvitar) asks us to hit 3 Great! or Excellent! with Curveball, evolve a Pupitar into Tyranitar and transfer any ten Pokémon.

Community Day Classics (Larvitar) (4/4)

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: encounter with Larvitar

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 3500 XP

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 3000 Stardust, Tyranitar encounter, and 3 Rare Candies

The last phase of this Special Research consists of collecting the rewards, without further ado.

