Las Lomas Medical Center will open before summer

The medical center that Grupo Recoletas is building in the old Las Lomas restaurant next to the Hispanidad Bridge is nearing completion. In fact, company sources have assured that the inauguration will take place before the summer, more than five years after the first steps were taken and delayed due to force majeure, such as the pandemic.

The building next to the Cathedral of Valladolid in which the Penicillino Bar was installed, and where luxury homes are now being built, announces with a large canvas the “next opening” of a center that will offer many services, but that special Will be focused primarily on well-being and health.

There will be approximately 10,000 square metres, of which 3,800 will be dedicated to disciplines related to dermatology, aesthetics, plastic and reconstructive medicine and surgery, paediatrics, aesthetic gynaecology, vascular surgery, allergy, anti-aging, microbiota, genomic medicine, endocrinology, etc. , Nutrition and Psychology. , Thus, inside there will be consulting spaces, waiting rooms, operating rooms, “healthy” rooms for training and shopping. Apart from this, it will also have two floors of underground parking.

The work on the future medical center is almost complete. – Photo: Jonathan Tajes

Recoleta Group says more than 30 doctors specializing in different disciplines will work there to offer a “new concept of 360-degree integrated health medicine,” which it defines as an integrated approach that involves people from different specialties. And subspecialties interact to provide an “approach”. “Global” which allows the patient’s health needs to be addressed “comprehensively.”

More photos:

Infographic of what one of the interior rooms would look like. – Photo: Recoletas Group A large banner in the center announces the opening. – Photo: J. freshness

The group also estimates that it has “cutting edge technology” for these treatments.