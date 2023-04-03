last call to fight for promotion

hIt’s been a little less than a month, but here it is again. We already have the Rising here again, the best Spanish VALORANT competition, and now it has a new incentive. When in the first split the fight was to be champion, now he could allow himself to fight for promotion.

CASE is the team with the most opportunities, since they managed to win the prize in the first split of the year. If it wasn’t Team Queso that won the league, they could afford to be second and still make it to Ascension. But the league is very long, and for sure, they will not have it easy.

New players and possible surprises

In the last split, the Falcons boys, a team that was not expected too much for just arriving at the Rising, They had an amazing season finale, and nearly scared CASE in the semi-finals, but in the end they couldn’t.

This can perfectly happen in this split. So much AYM like Ramboot and Riders have made changes to their players, and this could lead to a much better performance this season. Who knows if we won’t see them among the teams at the top of the table?

Of course, Team Queso, which remains with the same roster but will have improved its synergy, will also be in contention, like KPI or Rebels. ZETA and UCAM could also be others fighting to get to the top. Today, starting at 6:00 p.m., we will clear up our doubts and begin to see the level that the different teams bring us for the second season of the year.