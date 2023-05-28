Last chance for these top movies on Netflix this month



There are new movies on Netflix every month. Unfortunately, the streaming service has also had a hand in removing various items to make room for new ones. Filmtotal selects 3 movies that you can watch quickly before they disappear soon.

Netflix looks to be doing a major cleanup later this month, and the good news is that several new movies and series will be added starting June. Quickly watch the 3 movies below before they disappear from the popular streaming platform on May 31.

pulp Fiction (1994)

: Quentin Tarantino |: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Amanda PlummerThis iconic film from top director Quentin Tarantino is indispensable in today’s film landscape and has achieved cult status over the past 30 years. With a quirky story and a great cast, this movie is worth a watch.

shutter Island (2010)

: Martin Scorsese |: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow | our reviewMartin Scorsese in the director’s chair? check. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio? double check. On an island where a psychiatric institution is set up, this nail-biting film about two police officers investigating a murderer will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Warrior (2011)

: Gavin O’Connor |Starring: Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte, Jennifer Morrison | our reviewAbout two brothers who come face to face in an MMA ring, the film is not only a good fight film, but also an emotional and compelling family drama. The acting performances and strong screenplay are the driving forces of this print.

