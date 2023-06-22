Last day for the nursery campus Musenhovelen: “We are going to have a huge nursery department at Jefe van Hofplein” (Bochout)

Preschoolers on the Musenhoveln campus of the Sint-Gabriel primary school in Boechout are experiencing the last days in their buildings. Starting next year they will build a campus with pre-schoolers at Jef van Hoofplein.

The nursery department in Musenhovelen will close its doors at the end of this school year. “It is with a heavy heart for me too that we have made this decision, but it is part of a larger plan for our elementary school,” director Kevin Van Dyke explains of the relocation campaign.

The primary school currently has three campuses with Molenlei, Jef Van Hoofplein and Musenhoevelen. This number will be reduced to one from the next school year. “Fourth, fifth, and sixth grades are now at Mollenly. We want to start building a completely new and bigger school on this site in the autumn. For these assignments, 4th, 5th and 6th grades will go to Jeff van Hofplein. Six container classrooms are now housed in this campus.

a kindergarten

The campus on Jef van Hofplein already houses pre-schoolers and students in first, second and third grade. “When the new building on Mollenlei is ready, we expect a construction period of two and a half to three years, the entire primary school will move into the new school. For some school years, the children will have a spacious campus on Jef van Hofplein Will happen which is only for them.

The children of Musenhovelen will also be expected at Jefe Van Hoofplein from 1 September. “It allows us to work more efficiently. For example, if a teacher is sick, we don’t have to send other teachers to another location all at once. Now we will solve it within the four walls of the same school The same applies to care teachers who have to make short trips. There is much more for children than Musenhovelen with windmills, libraries, bundercases and Jefe Van Hoofplein.

filling school

The building in Musenhovelen remains a school environment. “In the first years, the Saint-Gabriel College, because the secondary school also has building plans, will use the classrooms to give, among other things, lessons and workshops. In the meantime, we are looking to convert the building into a How can you give an explanation like a certain school.