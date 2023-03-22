Last days of registration for eSports competitions

This is the second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football, a new Minecraft Intercollegiate League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament.

In all cases, the qualifying and preliminary rounds will be held, which will come together in the “eSports Córdoba fest”, a mega gamer event that will take place on April 15 in the blue pavilion of the Córdoba City Fair Complex.

competition for competition

Among the novelties, it was announced that the Electronic Football Cup It will be open to clubs from the provinces that make up the Central Region (Santa Fe and Entre Ríos) and, in addition, that the LoL Tournament will have two categories, professional and amateur.

From the 2nd edition of the Cordoba Cup of Electronic Footballsports clubs, schools and electronic clubs from the province of Córdoba participate, as well as sports clubs from the Central Region.

Regarding the 2nd Edition Minecraft Intercollegiate Leagueschools from all over the province are summoned.

The 2nd edition of LoL Provincial Tournament It is open to armed teams from the province and gamers without teams. This year, the novelty is that it will be divided into professional and amateur categories.

Finally, the 1st edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament will have teams made up of women and girls over the age of 14 from all over the country.

The purpose is to continue with the development of electronic sports in the Province and, at the same time, promote new skills in girls, boys and young people through video games.

Who can participate?

The League of Legends Tournament is designed for everyone who is interested and meets the following requirements to participate.

Be over 16 years old.

Complete the pre-registration form.

Form teams of up to 5 people that must be made up of at least 3 starting players who are residents or natives of Córdoba.

Tournament modality

The competition will have a first instance online that will include 8 qualifying tournaments. Those teams that, at the discretion of the referees committee, are rated with high ELO will directly access the second round of the Tournament.

It will be played under the 5v5 modality on the Summoner’s Rift map plus the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the semifinal and final instances will be in person at the Blue Pavilion of the Córdoba Fair Complex on April 15. Those players who do not have a team can register in the same way and the tournament organization will put them in contact with other players.

Awards

There will be prizes for the winners, worth around 400,000 pesos.

Technical requirements

To participate, each player must have at least one PC or notebook with the following requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 10

Processor: 3GHz

RAM memory: 2GB

Available hard disk space: 12 GB minimum

Graphic card

Screen resolution: up to 1920,1200

For the face-to-face instance of the semifinal and final, a device will be provided for each team member.

Contacts: