Last days to sign up for the eSports Córdoba Program

The launch of this proposal for young people throughout the province will be today. Until next Friday, registrations will remain open for the Minecraft Intercollegiate League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament.

