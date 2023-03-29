Last days to sign up for the eSports Córdoba Program

The launch of this proposal for young people throughout the province will be today. Until next Friday, registrations will remain open for the Minecraft Intercollegiate League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament.

This afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., the eSports Córdoba Fest 2023 will be launched, the first major electronic sports event organized by the Government of the Province through its eSports Córdoba Program. Registration for the different competitions will close on Friday.

The presentation will take place at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, with the presence of the provincial Minister of Science and Technology, Pablo De Chiara; the president of the Córdoba Sports Agency, Héctor Campana; and the head of the Córdoba Joven Agency, Matías Anconetani, among other provincial officials, representatives of entities linked to electronic sports and video games in Córdoba, sports club authorities, winners of previous editions of the program’s competitions and special guests.

During the event, details of the Electronic Football, Minecraft, League of Legends competitions and the Valorant women’s tournament will be provided, which will take place in April and whose finals are scheduled for Saturday the 15th of that month at the Córdoba Fair Complex.

Gamers representing sports clubs throughout the province, colleges, schools, tertiary institutes, universities and electronic clubs constituted or based in Cordoba will participate.

The intention of these initiatives is to continue the development of electronic sports in the province and, at the same time, promote new skills in girls, boys and young people through video games.

Within the framework of the eSports Córdoba Fest, in addition to witnessing the competitions, on April 15 those who attend will be able to share testing and exhibition of video games, arcades and participatory competitions of just dance and cosplay characterized as their favorite character. There will be live music and DJ, food trucks, raffles, prizes and surprises, with free admission.

Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football

The presentation this afternoon at the Kempes will also serve to carry out the draw for the Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football, whose dispute will start tomorrow, with virtual instances in the initial qualifying rounds for the finals that will be played within the framework of eSport Cordoba Fest.

For this Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football, 144 teams registered, representing cities and towns in the province of Córdoba.

Teams will compete in one-on-one rounds through to the round of 16, virtually. Quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be held in person on April 15 at the eSports Córdoba Fest.

Last days to register

Registrations for the other competitions that make up the first part of the 2023 grid of the eSports Córdoba Program remain open until next Friday, March 31. The activities will be held during April.

This is the new Minecraft Intercollegiate League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of Valorant Women’s Tournament.

In all cases, the qualifying and preliminary rounds will be held, which will come together at the eSports Córdoba Fest.