Last film starring Carrie Fisher to be released in theaters seven years after her death

It’s now been seven years since she’s gone, but there was still a film left to feature in a leading role for the late actress Carrie Fisher. It’s finally here.

it’s about the movie wonderwellwhich was recorded a few weeks before his death star warsIcon is complete. The filmmakers describe their film as a modern tale that blends contemporary Italy and a fantasy world. The film will be released in US cinemas on June 23. The film took several years to prepare because visual effects are so important that it took a long time to get everything down to the last detail. Later this film was also put on hold due to the lockdown caused by the corona virus and the film was also postponed due to Fischer’s death. All together, that means there was a wait of 7 years to see the images.

Director Vlad Marsavin says in response that he has only good memories of working with the actress. Although she didn’t have long to live, she was full of energy. “I also remember there was a production party the day after the shoot that went on so long the police shut everything down.” Carrie, who will forever be Princess Leia Organa star warsThe franchise would live on, having been posthumously honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame just weeks earlier.

Read this also. Carrie Fisher passes away: “One of a kind, brilliant and funny. We will miss her dearly.”