Last minute change in the RMR of America

next week the Paris Major will meet its first classified, between Thursday 6 and Sunday 9 in Monterrey – Mexico, the RMR Americas in which 16 of the best teams in the region will compete with the sole objective of winning one of the five spots for the great tournament in Paris. dispute a Counter Strike Major It is everything a player longs for, not to mention the possibility of lifting that longed-for trophy before the eyes of the world.

However, not everything is usually rosy, this morning we had breakfast with the news that one of the teams that would compete in the RMR of America announced his withdrawal from the championship due to problems with two of his players. We are talking about the North American squad of detonate, As reported by the organization from its Twitter account, the team cannot appear because they do not allow searching “a second emergency substitute per Valve regulation«.

Due to circumstances outside of DETONATE’s control, we will unfortunately not be attending the BLAST Americas RMR. This is due to the notion that we are unable to field a second emergency sub for @brett_csgo as per Valve’s rulings. — DETONATE (@ggDetonate) March 31, 2023

The two players in question are Jack “micro” Ryan, who will miss the event due to an error in his passport application; and Brett “Brett” Rhein who cannot attend due to «a serious health problem that appeared out of nowhere»and it will also keep you away from the PC for a long time, published the American player in his twitter account.

Evil Geniuses enters to replace Detonate

The lowering of detonate It was a major blow to the organization due to the short time left at the start of the RMR Americas, however since BLAST They pulled the strings quickly and in a matter of hours they already confirmed the replacement team. This is the squad Evil Geniuses, According to the organization’s own statement, the squad led by Automatic and Brehze they would have already accepted the invitation and to avoid a possible disorder and new draw, Evil Geniuses will use the same seeding and position that corresponded to detonate.

Update to the Americas RMR 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/iKEgW5Dzrk — BLAST.tv (@BLASTtv) April 1, 2023

