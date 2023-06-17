Last-minute dives not allowed in polluted Langerei (Bruges) in recent years

If Sint-Leo Hemelsdael’s sixth-year students could still dive, it would be in a less traditional way. , © MVN

Bad luck for the sixth years of Sint-Leo Hemelsdael: the students canceled a traditional dive in Bruges lingerie after contamination was discovered. Currently looking for an alternative location.

Bales for the students of Sint-Leo Hemelsdael. The traditional sixth year swim was due to take place on Tuesday, but that party went well overboard. The cause is an oil spill on the Bruges rhein, which was detected on Sunday between Augustinbrugg and Vlaamingbrugg and later also reached Langerie.

“The pollution was controlled by the fire brigade and civil defense started around noon on Monday to collect the pollution and then suck it up and transport it,” says Alderman Frankie Damon (CD&V) for the environment. “City services also shut off the supply of rhein so that as much of the pollution as possible remained on site and the fire brigade installed additional absorbent dams.”

septic material too

However, some waterfowl could not be prevented from becoming blotchy. “The bird sanctuary in Birnem was contacted for this,” says Damon. “In addition, it was also established that, apart from oil, a lot of septic material also ended up in the canals.” (read more below photo)

The Environment Department is also closely monitoring the water quality in view of the Urban Swim next weekend. , © KB

The source of the pollution is yet to be ascertained. A discharge of heating oil was found in the Schrijversstraat, but it turned out not to be related to the pollution in Reien. “During the heavy rains on Sunday evening, the overflow, emergency outlets also did not work during the heavy rains. We are surprised.

Meanwhile, it is being investigated whether Sint-Leo Hemelsdael can organize its dive at a different location. The lingerie swimmers may also have to adjust the Urban Swim planned for next weekend. “We will continue to monitor the situation,” Damon says.