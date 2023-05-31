Last Minute Outfit Inspiration for Love on Tour

You only have a few days left, so if your outfit isn’t ready yet, this is your cue to change it. All the best creations pass on Tiktok. Both homemade, customized or just shopped very well. Whether you are on a budget or want to go all out, there is something for everyone. We’ve listed several searches to help you on your way.

1) Stars on your jeans

@shaylajay we did! Last minute DIY but my vision came to life hehehehe. #harrystyles #hslot #auslot #auslot2023 #goldcoast #hslotoutfit ♬ Satellite – Harry Styles

The above is the ultimate example that a great dress doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. Take some old (or new, because the result is awesome) jeans and some iron-on decals, like these rhinestone stars, and you’ll be ready for Love on Tour in minutes.

2) Matching up with your best friends (or your parents 🥺)

@antoniacrfd #harrystyles #hs #loveontour #lot2023 ♬ original sound – harry

DIY a Harry inspired costume with your best friends. or with your parents. Just how awesome is that?

3) winner

@6iaada recreated the Harichella Weekend 2 costume for myself!! Stay tuned for the try🍓🍒 pls tag @Harry Lambert !!<3 (@Gucci you can rent me☺️)#harrystyles #hslotoutfit #harrychella #loveontouroutfit #sewingtiktok #fashion ♬ Adore You - Harry Styles

Okay, this guy took months to make this costume so you’re not going to make it. Or well, we don’t want to underestimate you, we don’t know what you can do in a few days. Anyways we just wanted to share this outfit, how fabulous? The bar is high…

4) Feather and Glitter

@soiboi3000 waited only 5 years for this moment 🍒🥝🍉 @kasy #loveontour #hslot #melbourne #harrystyles #hslotoutfit2023 #hslotoutfit #auslotmelbourne #harrystylesloveontour ♬ Love On Tour Transition – Kelly Cosette

We’ve said it before, but you’re good with feathers and glitter anyway. Whether they’re on a boa, your pants, your shirt, or everything in between: you’re instantly ready for pretty much anything.

5) You can learn to combine

@lucymwaddell This dress would have been perfect, I’m just so sad it doesn’t fit me properly!! 😭💘 It will be sold out on my depo soon though if anyone wants to grab it 👀 ontour2023 #loveontouroutfits #loveontouroutfitideas #loveontouroutfit2022 ♬ Late Night Talking Pt 2 Speed ​​Audio – 1D Audios

Pick a colour, theme, pattern and carry it throughout your outfit. instant success.

6) Coordination

@thomas.162 can’t wait for June 4th and 5th 😮‍💨😮‍💨 #hslot #hslotoutfit #hslotamsterdam #harrystyles ♬ ONLY ANGEL SPEED UP – <3

And if you still can’t learn how to match, just coordinate with a cool pattern or contrasting colors. Can’t be wrong then.

7) and it looks like this

@je444ca Some of our favorite outfits from the Love On Tour for the first night in Sydney #auslot #auslot2023 #LOT #harrystyles #harry #styles @Pleasing ♬ original sound – luhvrlyrics

And on the day of the show, it looks something like this. In this TikTok, a man shows off his favorite outfits around the stadium in Sydney during the LOT. Everyone looks fabulous.

love on tour

Harry Styles begins his Love On Tour series in 2021. The tour was originally scheduled to start in 2020 in honor of the release of their second album, Fine Line, but was put on hold by the coronavirus. Eventually, the Love On Tour begins on September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The tour will conclude on July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy. By that time, the Love On Tour concerts had been watched by over 4 million fans. But before that, Harry can be seen at the Amsterdam Arena for three days this coming weekend and next week. The Love On Tour will be hitting there on June 4, 5 and 6.

are you there too And is your outfit ready? Then share it with us on Facebook. Cause we can’t get enough of it 🤩