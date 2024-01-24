LATAM Airlines will increase the frequency of flights to Cuba in April

LATAM Airlines will increase its flight frequencies to Cuba for April This year, amid a context in which another South American airline, Argentine Airlines decided to cancel its flights to the island For the economic loss caused by this.

“The airline will launch in April this year LATAM Airlines will expand its flights to the Cuban capital, thus increasing the possibilities for connections between South American countries and the Greater Antilles,” the website wrote. Have a nice trip to Cuba,

The new frequency includes a flight on Saturdays that will be added to the airline’s already scheduled arrivals to Havana on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from Lima International Airport in Peru.

Last Sunday, October 29, after three years of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The airline resumes flights between Peru and Cuba,

Who runs the route between Lima and Havana? Airbus A319 and A320 aircraftwith Total capacity of 138 passengers, This route facilitates Cuba’s connectivity with other countries in the region.

LATAM, the largest Chilean-Brazilian airline in Latin America, offers services on several continents. The duration of flights between Lima and Havana is just over five hours.,

Departure from Lima is scheduled at 9:15 am local time, arriving in Havana at 2:15 pm local time. Return flights from José Martí International Airport depart at 4:15 pm Cuba time, and arrive in Lima, Peru at 9:40 pm.

recently, Aerolíneas Argentinas confirms the cancellation of its weekly route to HavanaEffective from March 8.

During the year 2023, The Argentine state company lost more than US$500,000 on the route to Havana., This figure could have been higher if it were not for the significant profits gained from other destinations such as Cancún, which represents one of the most attractive routes for the airline.