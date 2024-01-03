Latest dollar news in Peru, February 9 | economy

See in this El Comercio note the price of the dollar in Peru for today, Friday, February 9, 2024, according to the information provided by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) in its official channels.

According to the issuing entity, US currency It closed that day at a value of S/3,864.

Similarly, it reported that the average interbank exchange rate of the US currency was S/3.8509, the maximum value was S/3.8620 and the minimum was S/3.8370.

How much is the dollar worth today?

Sunat today, February 9, quoted the US dollar at S/3,865 for buying and S/3,868 for selling.

On the other hand, according to the web platform quéestaeldolar.pe the price of the dollar on this February 9, 2024 is S/ 3.84 for buying and S/ 3,865 for selling.

Finally, we share the last day’s price of the dollar, according to BCRP:

How did the dollar perform last week?

According to information reported by the issuing entity, the interbank exchange rate closed last week with an average value of S/3.8328, a maximum value of S/3.8380 and a minimum value of S/3.8240.

According to the issuing entity, the US currency closed in the country on Friday, February 2 with a value of S/3,832 With an average interbank rate of S/3.8328.