Latin America exceeded 100 million registered users in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang! | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

The community will receive amazing in-game rewards to celebrate

Latin America, March 6, 2023 – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), the popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) that was launched in Latin America in 2016, has exceeded 100 million registered users in the region! To celebrate this important milestone, players across Latin America will be rewarded with in-game benefits just for logging into Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

On the occasion of the World Cup held in Qatar in 2022, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang launched an exclusive collaboration with Neymar Jr. that was a real success throughout Latin America and confirmed the attention that MLBB always pays to the interests of the players, to the novelties that they like and amuse.

In addition to the one made with Neymar Jr., MLBB regularly approaches its fans with unmissable collaborations such as Saint Seiya, Kung Fu Panda, Transformers, Star Wars and the most recent with Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most popular manga and anime series. which included appearances for its four main characters and was very well received by the Latin American community.

Exceptional talent for esports

Latin America is also very relevant in terms of active users who show their ability in esports competitions. The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang LATAM Super League is one of the biggest regional MLBB championships outside of Southeast Asia, where the game is most popular in the world.

This year, with the aim of promoting the great talent for esports that exists in Latin American countries, the Opening Tournament of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang LATAM Super League was announced with a completely renewed format, divided into North and South. Eight teams per region kicked off the competition on March 4 and began transiting the #RoadToTheTop, the roadmap of MLBB competitions for Latin America that develops with various tournaments during the year and culminates with participation quotas for the M5 World Championship.

Latin American teams, from Brazil, Peru and Argentina, have already participated in the M3 and M4 competitions, so there is a lot of expectation in the region about who will achieve international glory this year.

How to participate and win with the 100 million campaign

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has prepared an exclusive thank you campaign for Latin American players who will be able to claim gifts worth +2500 diamonds, including permanent heroes and exquisite skins.

Those who have not yet tried the magic of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang have a unique opportunity to download the game and start enjoying it since from March 18 to 20 they will be able to play with all the heroes for free. They just have to download MLBB through the App Store or Google Play.

united stars

From March 8 to 28 By logging into the game every day and/or playing the game, you will get rewards such as the ‘Crimson Moon’ skin of the hero Chang’e, worth 599 diamonds. return of veterans

From March 10 to 23 Log in to get the Hero Pick Chest and 7-Day Double Experience Card. Returning and existing players can log in and get a Hero Pick Treasure Box.

Among the options to choose from are: Lesley, Roger, Cyclops, Vale, Gatotkaca, Belerick, Karina and Chou. They will also have access to a 7-day Double Experience card. Active users will also be able to obtain Karina’s “Ghost Blade” skin for 50 diamonds. Double Point Protection

From March 11 to 13 Players can acquire double Protection Points for 5 matches. Free access to all heroes

From March 18 to 20 From March 18 to 20, all heroes will be available to play for free. Return of FriendsFrom March 8 to 20 Summon 3 friends who haven’t played MLBB in the last 7 days and get the “Circus Clown” Diggie skin.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

It is the world’s most popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) mobile game, uniting communities through teamwork and strategy. With over 1 billion downloads and over 105 million monthly active users; This award-winning MOBA is in the top 10 most played in over 120 countries. With a wide reach in the Asia Pacific and Latin America region, multiplayer is available in 190 countries and has an extensive global presence in esports.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports

Founded in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for gamers to pursue their dreams of becoming an esports athlete and illuminates opportunities within the international ecosystem. Since then, MLBB Esports has expanded to multiple leagues around the world, including the MPL, M-series, and in Latin America, the MLBB LATAM Super League (MLSL), MPL Brasil, and Liga Latam. In addition, it is one of the esports presented at the 2019 and 2021 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. In 2023, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang LATAM Super League takes place in a North format (Mexico, Central America and the Spanish-speaking Caribbean ) and South (all South American countries, except Brazil).

About MOONTON Games

Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global eSports development, publishing, and company. The company has more than 1,600 employees around the world. It has offices in several countries in Asia and for Latin America, in Peru, being the first publisher to open offices in this country. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games in more than 30 countries, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, the leading Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) mobile game in the world.

