Latin America is already the third place in the world with the most “gamers”

In recent years, the video game and the electronic sportsalso known as eSportshave experienced an unprecedented boom in Latin Americawhich has been translated into billions of dollars in revenue each year. With a large number of players and fansthe region has become uA very important market for the industry: he third place in the world with more playersaccording to newzoo. IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Ash and Pikachu say goodbye after 26 years of starring in the animated series of Pokémon Various studies show that players in Latin America have specific preferences and behaviors that have shaped the “gamer” market. and attracted the attention of developers and companies around the world. GAMING NATIVES This growth in the sector Gaming and the eSports in Latin America is going to more especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, at which time, according to the report “Google for Games / Newzoo, Beyond 2021: Where does gaming go next? Latin American games market and consumer research report”, developed a Increased consumption of online entertainment: In total, there were 4% new players in the region and 17% returning players.

In 2024, there will be 325 million players in Latin America, according to data from “Google for Games” and Newzoo.

Of course, they have their own peculiarities. According to the report “Digital payments connecting businesses and people in rising economies. An overview of online commerce in Latin America and Africa“, while the average spending on video games globally reaches 68 dollars, in the case of Latin America it is reduced to 28. And it is that, according to the study of newzoo, More than 70% of the “gamers” in the region play free video games or “free-to-play” (or “F2P”), since the purchase of games (especially “online”) is not so normalized and the price is considered high; although microtransactions are becoming more popular. IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Support for electronic sports grows in universities with Telcel UNIVERSITY Esports México Furthermore, according to this analysis, Latin America is expected to have an audience of more than 325 million players by the year 2024, which represents an increase of 20% in less than 5 years. And, according to the same source, they will also have more than 122 million viewers for that year. An audience that, according to the newspaper El País, is mainly between 12 and 35 years old, which is why people are beginning to talk about “native gamers” and not only “digital natives”.

The game genre chosen by those surveyed in Latin America is the “shooter” (shooting games), with 53.6% of users preferring it.

BOOMING INDUSTRY As can be deduced from the report, the countries most fond of online games and Internet services cloud gaming (or “C.Loud Gaming“) are Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile. Because, according to Newsweek, The video game sector in Latin America has experienced remarkable growth. Just in 2022, these markets generated revenues of $1.3 billion, $1.2 billion, and $354 million in Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, respectively. In fact, Mexico ranks first in the Latin American region and twelfth in the world in terms of number of players: 5.8 million users. 45% of them prefer, according to Newzoo, the “F2P” format. But according to a survey of HyperXwhen asking about Regarding the money that users in Latin America invest monthly in video games, 68.1% of those surveyed stated that it is less than 20 dollars, while 27.5% invest between 20 and 50 dollars. For their part, 4.4% of those surveyed said they spent more than $50 a month.

The countries with the greatest fans of online games and video game services in the cloud (or “Cloud Gaming”) are Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

According to the study, 79.4% currently make in-game purchases with the following objectives: 46.7% do so to unlock content, 24.7% buy to take advantage of a promotion, 13.8% invest to play with friends and 9.3% to compete against others, while 5.4% pay to move faster. VERY SOCIAL HOBBY Besides, 85% of those surveyed by HyperX spend their spare time gaming. 31.5% of them play more than 9 hours a day, 52% play between 3 and 9 hours, while 20.6% play between 6 and 9 hours and 16.5% play 1 to 3 hours a day. The main reasons for gambling are varied, with 49.3% of those interviewed playing to relax, 26.1% to compete, 14.8% to obtain achievements, 1% to have fun and 0.6% to share with their friends. However, at the social level, 76.5% of those surveyed in the HyperX study prefer to play video games with friends, while 19.1% prefer to play alone and only 4.3% choose to play with strangers. These “gamersthey have mainly between 18 and 44 years: 33% of them are between 25 and 34, while the age groups from 18 to 24 and 25 to 44 each have 24%. Besides, there is less and less difference between men and women. The game genre chosen by those surveyed in Latin America is the “shooter” (shooting games) with 53.6% of users who prefer it. they follow him the “Battle Royale” (fights for survival all against all) with 13.6%. Adventure video games are next with 10.9%, then racing games with 4.5% and finally role-playing games with 4.3%..

85% of gamers in Latin America dedicate their free time to video games, according to a study by HyperX.

Some of the most popular games in the region are “Fortnite” (15.7%), “League of Legends” (12.6%), “Counter Strike” (6.6%), “Valorant” (5.2%) “Call of Duty: Warzone” ( 3.6%) and “Minecraft” (2.6%). Therefore, the tournaments and competitions of these video games are the ones that have the most audience.

FROM PASSION TO PROFESSION But, in addition, the motivation is not only in leisure consumption. According to the survey conducted by HyperX, 79.6% of the “gamers” expressed their desire to enter the world of eSports. Of them, 78.5% aspire to become a professional player, 7.1% to found their own team and 4.9% to play the role of coach.. And it is that, according to the report of the Association of Video Game Developers of Latin America (ADVA)video games are experiencing a steady increase in Latin Americabecoming one of the main forms of digital entertainment and leisure. Furthermore, according to the study of HyperXwhen asked about their relationship with the world of video games, 73.3% of Latin American respondents consider themselves a gamer. To a lesser extent, 3.5% define themselves as content creators and a 1.4% as a viewer. On the other hand, 21% consider themselves a combination of the previous options. Because, of course, consuming content “gamer“It is more and more common, with 63.7% of respondents doing so. Regarding consumption preferences, 54.5% choose streaming, while 21.4% prefer tutorial content to play games and 17.8% opt for humorous gaming videos..