Latino criticizes Maíra Cardi and receives a pin about Kelly Key: “I didn’t respect her”

Latin It is Maíra Cardi ended up exchanging barbs on the web last weekend. It all started after the 50-year-old singer criticized the influencer for sharing a photo with her current boyfriend, Thiago NigroCousin Rico, and his daughter, Sophiafruit of the relationship she had with her ex, Arthur Aguiar.

At the time, Latino said that Maíra should have more empathy with Arthur and criticized her for exposing her daughter in this situation in the middle of Easter. The famous apologized for “getting involved” in the story, but explained that, having already experienced something similar, he knows that this is not a positive thing.

Maíra Cardi clashes with Latino

In the face of the comment, Maíra Cardi did not remain silent and gave a response to Latino. At the time, Arthur Aguiar’s ex-wife still involved Kelly Key in history, considering that the artist was already married to the singer, with whom she had a daughter, Suzanna Freitascurrently 22 years old.

“Yes, indeed, Latino. I do remember that you experienced something similar to the wonderful Kelly Key. Who tried everything to fight for her marriage while you didn’t respect her on the street. One day she got tired and found a wonderful person. And they’ve been together for over 20 years!“, replied Maira.

In this case, the influencer referred to the businessman Mico Freitas, Kelly’s current husband. The former BBB highlighted that, just as Kelly Key found someone very special to take care of her daughter, she found Thiago. Maíra also did not miss the opportunity to give a pin on the famous.

According to her, in addition to her daughter, Sophia, having the affection of her stepfather, she will also continue to have the love of Arthur Aguiar, who is a very present father. Finally, she sent a heartfelt message to the singer: “Talk about yourself, not about others”shot the coach.

Moments earlier, an internet user was also hit back by Maíra after criticizing her for the photo on the social network. The influencer, in turn, responded with a big text, saying that people attack and judge her without knowing the true situation. She also stressed that there is no fight with Arthur Aguiar involving the couple’s daughter.

Check out Latino and Maíra Cardi’s chat on the web:



This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

