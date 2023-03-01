Latino soccer players bet on Valorant – Volk

The footballers come to Valorant, and it is that the stars go from the fields to the virtual world of video games.

More and more footballers and former players are joining the list of athletes who decide to bet on the world of esports. Some also prefer to make sports content and share their private lives.

The Argentines Kün Aguero and Diego Schwartzman, the Mexicans Raúl Jiménez, Tecatito Corona and Miguel Layún, are some of the names committed to the region.

Esports have become a global phenomenon in recent years, thanks to the professionalization of the sports ecosystem and the commitment of the teams to incorporate the best players. Streaming platforms and organizations have contributed to consolidating this world of competition and entertainment, allowing teams from all over the world to participate in video game leagues such as League of Legends and VALORANT.

New Esports Teams

Due to the growing popularity of esports, many footballers and other prominent athletes have decided to create their own teams. Among them, KRÜ Esports by Kun Aguero, Reta Esports by Raúl Jiménez and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, 19esports by Miguel Layún and Stone Movistar Esports by Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman stand out. The latter team even has a gaming academy made up of esports professionals who help improve VALORANT’s tactics and grow in the medium.

Kun Agüero is close to 5 million followers on Twitch, and today he is the athlete with the largest audience worldwide. He decided to venture into the creation of KRÜ esports and inaugurated the “Klüb”, the headquarters located in Buenos Aires, in turn he presented his VALORANT team, becoming one of the most recognized squads globally. This year and for VCT 2023, the organization opted for a Pan-American team receiving players from different parts of LATAM.

“With KRÜ we made history in VALORANT, we are very happy with what we achieved and that motivates us to go for more. This is our third year as a club and we are working hard to be side by side against the best teams in the world. We continue with the same aspiration to continue growing, soon there will be many news for our community”, commented Kun in this regard.

What was once a pandemic dream for Mexican soccer players Raúl Jiménez and “Tecatito” Corona is now a reality with Reta Esports, their own esports team. The organization has a Gaming House in Puebla, which has been chosen as its headquarters. They have already announced their first VALORANT roster to participate in the Closed Qualifier in 2023, which will be the main focus of their first semester.

Esports as a business opportunity

In alliance with Fox Sports journalist Rodolfo Landeros, soccer player Miguel Layún announced his foray into the market with 19esports, inspired by the number he wore on his bib throughout his career. It is worth mentioning that Layún has his YouTube channel where he has been seen having some meetings with colleagues who are also video game lovers.

The involvement and commitment in VALORANT of all these prominent figures from the world of sports and entertainment have undoubtedly helped boost the popularity and acceptance of esports, especially in LATAM.

