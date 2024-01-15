Laura Cortes, President of Medical Students

He State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) is already new president, laura cortesstudent of medicine at the University of the Balearic Islands, will from now on lead the council. Thus replacing Gonzalo BaqueroFormer President who began his term in office in October 2023 but who suddenly resigned at the end of February this year.

State Conference for Medical StudentsThe meeting held between 6 and 9 March constituted the entire new Executive Commission, as follows: lucia lara gamez Will be the vice president of the regional organization; vega maria sanchez rodriguezVice President of Training Affairs; Andres Real FernandezVice President of Foreign Affairs and Maria Prieto Seville She will be the general secretary. CEEM has also informed that, as soon as the General Secretariat becomes vacant, a meeting will be called. Extraordinary General Assembly on 18 March The only point is the day of election of candidature for this post.

At the conference, for the candidates official team State Medical Students Council with the following appointments: Gender Equality Division, pablo rubio prieto, primary care member, Alberto Vidal Candela, members of scientific associations, Alicia Montagud Tjello And javier giron hortelano, Medical Education Commission, sophia blanco lucas, central area coordination, mario fuentes martin, Instructor Division, Alex Malia Pahisa and Revenue Deputy, Juan de Dios Carmona,







Gonzalo Baquero, former President of CEEM

How could he move on? medical writingCEEM’s previous president, Gonzalo Baquero, suddenly left his post. Although those are personal reasons Gonzalo Baquero leaves his post as President of CEEMThe organization itself clarifies to this newspaper that the decision “has been mutual”: “We are facing an extraordinary moment that we have never experienced before, the decision is very recent and we need to evaluate it internally. It takes time, but we haven’t left it out,” he argued.

For your part, yourself Gonzalo Baquero responded personally to this newspaper Stating the main reasons for his resignation: “I submitted this a few weeks ago. Following the resignation of several people from the board of directors due to their own issues, It was necessary to reconstitute the council, This, coupled with the fact that I will cease to be a student in a few months, forced me to decide to step away from CEEM.”







State Conference for Medical Students

State Conference for Medical Students (JEEM) is the quintessential event of the CEEM, given that they are its General Assembly, the highest representative body at the national level, and the mechanism through which to decide and approve all the actions taken by the Council in the last months . , The ninety-sixth State Medical Students Conference took place from 6 to 9 March at the Medical Faculties of the Autonomous University of Madrid and the Complutense University. They have welcomed 110 representatives from 35 universities Of the entire state.

One of the main functions of the assembly is Update the student body’s opinion regarding positions, On this occasion, two were opened for revision: Racism and Scholarship, Not only were CEEM’s positions updated regarding certain issues, other spaces were dedicated to positions or opinions already collected or that they would like to work on in the future, such as LGTBIQ+ Health, Scholarship Laws and Social Policies,

Moreover, the training of medical students these days has been extended to subjects of utmost importance, such as vocal communication. Specific health training options (FSE) and the journey of women in medicine. 8M, on the occasion of International Working Women’s Day, an activation space was organized together with SoMaMFyC (Madrid Society of Family and Community Medicine) in which student representatives were trained in the latest evidence in gynecological care. primary.