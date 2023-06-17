Lawyer (60) acquitted on appeal for allegedly pushing a woman (Koksijde)

A 60-year-old lawyer from Koxisde has been acquitted by the criminal court on charges of forcibly pushing a woman out of her home. Initially, DD was fined 800 Euros for this. On appeal, the court found the victim’s story unbelievable.

The facts are from Koksijde on January 3, 2019. They happened to be in the fisherman’s house of a dead painter. While he was in the hospital, his two daughters and some girlfriends took care of the house, feeding the cats and watering the plants. However, suspicions arose that the house was being burglarized and the daughters then decided that others were no longer welcome there. However, KV did not comply and on January 3, she was again present in the house. DD, a friend of one of the daughters, asked her to leave, which led to an argument. According to KV, he was violently grabbed, resulting in injuries, and was even literally thrown out of the house against a facade. DD denied it but was fined 800 Euros on March 25 last year.

Incredible

However, the man appealed and now the Criminal Court of Appeal has ruled that he deserves to be acquitted. “The story of the alleged victim is unbelievable,” the

Correct. “The injury was detected on the inside of his arm. There is no way that he could have been thrown against a wall a good distance from the door, without other injuries. It is also striking that KV could not accurately describe Could be how things happened.So DD was acquitted.

