Lawyer for suspected robbery murder on Tamara (33) responds: “My client does not understand why he is in prison” (Sint-Niklaas)

In the investigation into the robbery murder of Tamara Engels (33) from Sint-Niklaas, the detained ex-boyfriend answered for the first time on Friday through his lawyer Kevin Meersmann. “My client is formal that he is currently wondering why he is in prison,” it seems.

Tamara Engels, 33, was found dead on May 17 at her home on the Schulesstraat in Sint-Niklaas. At first it was believed to be an act of desperation, according to the public prosecutor’s office, but it was later revealed that she had been “violently killed”. Cash and jewelry were also stolen from her home, so the public prosecutor’s office is currently treating it as robbery.

Police were able to make a breakthrough in the file last week and arrest two suspects. One of these is Engels’ former partner, A.F. The man, through his attorney Kevin Meersman, does not want to respond until Friday, the day after Tamara’s funeral. It is out of respect for the woman.

The lawyer remains sparse with information due to the secrecy of the investigation. “My client is formal that he is currently wondering why he is in prison,” Meersman says. The lawyer also wonders whether his client’s right of defense has been violated, since public opinion has already condemned him.

Two weeks after the facts, there remains much uncertainty surrounding Tamara’s murder. The arrest of one of the two suspects was extended until Monday by the council chamber on Tuesday. The other matter was adjourned till June 9. At present, it is not known who the two suspects are.