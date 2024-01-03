Lawyer Joel García received threats in front of diplomats at the Palace of Justice headquarters

Lawyer Joel García reported this Wednesday on social networks that he received threats when he was with diplomats at the Palace of Justice headquarters in the center of Caracas.

lapatilla.com

“Today, at the headquarters of the Palace of Justice, in front of the Second Control Court of the Metropolitan Region of Caracas, which has no office, in the company of the General and Deputy Consul of Chile, respectively, a man came to me, wearing a yellow Nautica Wearing the brand’s jacket, she suddenly addressed me and said: ‘If you continue to publish on the network, you will see what is going to happen to you,” Garcia warned on her X account.

Similarly, the lawyer reported that “the Consul General wanted to intervene, but the subject told him: ‘You may be the Consul of Chile, but you are in Venezuela, shut up.'”

Luckily, security arrived and the subject happily left.

“I hold the national government responsible for whatever may happen to me. Likewise, people who know me know that I am not part of conspiracies or organized crime groups, García stressed.

“We know that Javier Tarazona is in jail for reporting, we know that journalists and lawyers have been persecuted for reporting. We are not criminals who defend due process, it is a civic duty, it is a fundamental right,” he said.