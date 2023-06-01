Lawyers Stunned After YouTuber Acid Shames Reusegomers Publicly: “Click-Hungry Attention Seekers Who Go Below The Bottom Line” (Bruges)

527,000 subscribers on Youtube. Nathan Vandergunst is by far one of the most popular faces among the Flemish and Dutch youth. He has been sharing videos under the pseudonym ‘Acid’ for years. Often with regards to gaming and sometimes with such things that attract their attention in the society. Everything he sends out into the world is heavily commented upon by the teenagers. in 2021 he still participated The smartest person

Wednesday afternoon Acid decided to share its “Top 5 Racegoers” with its half a million followers. In the end he mentions only four, including two key figures during the fatal baptism: Zadje and Junker. Her parents’ actions are also mentioned in her “playful” swearing video. The acid then also brings two giant gomers – Elio and Uno – who have nothing to do with the baptism.

His twelve-minute video has been viewed more than 25,000 times in just an hour. A new “high point” in the digital witch hunt on Convicted Reugegomers.

slander and slander

Lawyers for the Reugegomers involved watched the video with astonishment Wednesday evening. The fact that the acid calls people by name who were not involved in the baptism is considered by some to be slander and defamation. “There are limits, and they’ve long been exceeded, but you still have click-hungry attention-seekers who still fall below the lower limit,” says Reuzegomer’s attorney.

In addition to defamation and defamation, Vandergunst could be guilty of ‘doxing’ with his videos, publishing one’s personal data online, and cyberharassment. Whether there will be a legal tail for acid remains to be seen in the days to come. Earlier, the satirical website ‘T Scheldt’ was already banned from publication after sharing the names and photos of Reuzegommers.

silent awakening

The verdict in this case continues to shake up the mood in any case. A silent vigil took place in Ghent on Wednesday evening, which was also attended by the mayor of Ghent, Mathias de Klerk (Open VLD).

With signs like ‘Justice for Sanda’ and ‘F*ck class justice’, the attendees showed their dissatisfaction with the verdict in the Sanda Diya case. The fact that Reusegomers get off with fines and community service is far too lenient in the eyes of those present.

Similar meetings will be held in different cities in the coming days.

false message

Sven Marie, a lawyer for Sanda Dia’s brother and father, meanwhile insists that he is not calling for demonstrations against the Reugegom trial verdict. A message has been circulating anxiously on social media, along with Marie’s picture, which lists below the dates of two performances, one in Hasselt, the other in Brussels. According to the message, Mary said she could “write on behalf of the family that everyone, more than that, should continue to express their outrage. A court that has ruled that this was a tragic accident will have to look in the mirror at some point.” Will have to see.

However, the message is ‘fake’: strangers have taken a picture of the lawyer from LinkedIn and made up a (poorly written) text with it. Mary herself does not comment on the utility of such protest marches. Everyone is free in that. They have to follow the rules of the rule of law, he says.

