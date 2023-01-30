Layoffs, hiring and kidnappings at Riot Games to start the year

It cannot be denied that the year has started warmly… The matter layoffs in the technology sector It is also affecting esports, as we have already been commenting, to the point of affecting one of the engines of the industry, Riot Games. For the first time in company history, Riot is reducing its staff.

Riot laid off part of its workforce on January 18, mainly by reducing the areas of recruiting, human resources, support and esports. Riot employs approximately 4,500 people worldwide, and the layoffs affected a total of 46 employees, which means just 1% of the company’s workforce..

Riot Games implemented strategic changes within a few teams to sharpen our focus in a number of areas. With these changes, certain roles were removed, impacting a total of 46 Rioters. This is part of the normal course of our business – we regularly make changes to our structure and teams based on what we believe will enable us to deliver the best content and player experiences. We never make these decisions lightly and will always start with a desire to retain Rioters and focus them on our top priorities. While that is not always possible, it is our primary goal. Riot Corporate Affairs Representative

Theft of source code

On that side, the problem seems not to be so serious, but as they say, a skinny dog ​​is all fleas and Riot has emerged a new front that could pose a major problem.

Two days after the announcement of the layoffs, on January 20, Riot Games announced on Twitter that its development environment had been compromised by hackers through a social engineering attack. Due to the nature of the attack, the studio also confirmed that the breach would cause some delays in the release and development of future content for its titles.

Riot updated players on the situation on Twitter on January 24, confirming that while the company is confident that no player data was compromisedthe hackers got the Source code for Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends and an anti-cheat system. The stolen source code allegedly included many previously unreleased experimental features, such as modes and changes that might have been made available to players in the future.

Shortly after the security breach that led to the theft, Riot received a email from the attackers that included a ransom note, which until now has refused to pay. Vice’s Motherboard was able to obtain a copy of the email in which the hackers were requesting a payment of $10 million in exchange for their promise to remove the stolen source code from their servers and provide information about the violation, as well as “offer advice to prevent future breaches«.

Those behind the attack also claimed that it was a “amateur level hack» and that they wanted to remind Riot that «it would be a shame to see your company exposed publicly, especially when you pride yourself on your security measures“, offering a Telegram link for both parties to communicate.

The developer could face major problems as a result of releasing the source code. The possibility of new undetectable cheats appearing as a result of a leak is high, and Riot has already acknowledged this, stating that it is prepared to “implement solutions as quickly as possible if necessary«.