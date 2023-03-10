LCK: Cho’Gath and Senna, the new of Keria and Gumayusi in the botlane

The T1 botlane did their thing again and this time they surprised everyone with the pair of Cho’Gath and Senna.

Recently, the most important League of Legends competition in Korea began to define the qualifiers for the Playoffs. In a new day of Week 8 in the LCK, Gumayusi and KeriaT1 botlane, revolutionized the networks after picking Cho’Gath and Senna, respectively. Of course, here at CodigoEsports we inquired about this selection, and we tell you how it went and how to use it.

This Wednesday, the LCK Spring Split entered the final stretch of the regular season and the classification to Playoffs is burning. However, the tournament is having a clear dominator so far and that is T1. After their 2-0 victory against DRX on Thursday, faker and company they further consolidated themselves at the top of the table at 14-1. Furthermore, they arrived at 10 consecutive wins and secured at least second place. Anyway, The one that attracted the most attention in today’s series was the botlane of Keria and Gumayusi, who opted to play an unconventional duo with Senna and Cho’Gath. Anyway, we will focus on the ADC pick, since it is the rarer of the two. In addition, Keria already has us used to this type of selection during the Split.

Despite the fact that the T1 shooter revolutionized the networks, He wasn’t the first to use Cho’Gath in competitive. This week, it was used by Neo and SkyTec, players from the Evil Geniuses and TSM academies, respectively. Even the ADC of the T1 academy, Jiwoo, played it in their matchup against NS RedForce. However, Gumayusi was the first to make it appear in the big leagues. As to the runes are quite varied and can be played with Everlasting Grasp, Glacial Augment, Spellbook, or even Shock. However, the most popular among professionals is being that of Arcane Comet and Value in the second branch.

Besides, Cho’Gath’s pick is not only catching on in competitive, but it’s also a reality in SoloQ. These days, many professional or high elo players have decided to use it in their ranked, as shown by Probuild Stats, statistics page.

As we can see in the image, Carzzy, MAD Lions shooter, is one of those who practiced this selection the most. The LEC will start this weekend, is it possible that we will see some Cho’Gath in these matches?