LCK: Gen.G surprises and gets the two-time championship against T1

To everyone’s surprise, Gen.G was able to retain their LCK title by prevailing in the Grand Final against Faker’s T1, who came as a favorite.

The most important League of Legends competition in Korea defined a new title on Sunday. For the LCK Grand Final, Gen.G gave the surprise and won 3-1 against Faker’s T1, thus staying with the two-time championship. In the winning set, the MVP of the series was Peyzthe shooter who played his first tournament this year.

After an intense Spring Split, the LCK played this Sunday the Grand Final of the Playoffs between T1 and Gen.G. Of course, both teams were already classified directly to MSI, for having reached this instance of the tournament. On one side, appeared the T1 of Faker, Oner, Zeus, Keria and Gumayusi, who had been almost unbeatable throughout the season. They even came from beating Gen.G himself 3-1 in the Upper Bracket final. After falling to the Lower Bracket, the set of Chovy, Doran, Peanut, Peyz and Delight He beat KT Rolster by the same result and was able to obtain the possibility of revenge.

Already from the first game, Gen.G showed a much better face than the one he had left in the previous match. While several players were high points like Doran, the 1-0 was largely responsible for Peyz with Xayah (14/0/3). Just like game 1, the reigning LCK champion would once again wrap up their victory in 37 minutes. With the 2-0 in their favour, the pressure fell on the side of T1, who did not cower and was able to respond. Thanks to Gumayusi’s Jinx, in large part, T1 discounted and brought hope to his fans. However, once again Gen.G demonstrated all its superiority and this time it was Peyz’s Jinx who dominated the match, putting the final 3-1.

Definitely, Gen.G delivered one of the biggest surprises so far this year and lifted their second consecutive World Cup title. LCK. It should be noted that these two teams will compete in the Mid Season Invitational in London and that, in addition, they will begin their journey on the Main Stage.