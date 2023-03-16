LCK: Gumayusi’s curious condition to renew with T1

Gumayusi’s contract with T1 expires this year and the shooter spoke of a possible condition to renew it when that happens.

In the midst of its ninth week, the three-time Worlds champion organization remains at the top of Korea’s biggest LoL tournament. In one of his streams, T1 shooter Lee «Gumayusi» Min-hyeong expressed what was your condition to renew with the team. The Korean player’s contract ends soon and here at CodigoEsports we tell you what he said.

Currently, T1 is having an unbeatable moment with its League of Legends squad. The team led by Faker leads the LCK table and, after their recent victory against Dplus KIA by 2-0, accumulate 12 consecutive victories. Of course, when thinking about the success of this team, we cannot ignore the fact that almost all his roster has been working together for 3 years. In fact, Gumayusi, Oner, Faker and Keria have been playing together in T1 since the 2021 Spring Split, while Zeus entered the starting team from 2022. However, the one who revealed a particular condition for his renewal was his shooter.

«If one of the two renews their contract between Zeus and Keria, I will also renew mine» express Gumayusi in one of his recent streams. While it may seem like a lame statement, players often decide their teams based on their teammates. Taking this into account, it is not crazy to think that the relationship that Gumayusi forged with Zeus and Keria (especially the latter), could be reason for you to continue with T1 in 2023. In fact, this caused problems for DRX to maintain the roster that conquered Worlds 2022. At that time, Deft and company asked to keep the entire team, which, due to the refusal of the organization, led to the dissolution of the roster .

Ultimately, Gumayusi’s decision to continue in T1 from 2024 it could strictly depend on whether one of his teammates renews with him. Notably the contracts Keria, Zeus and Gumayusi himself with the Korean organization will end on November 23.