LCK players erupt over support meta

We are already well into the new patch 13, which entered League of Legends in mid-January. A new circumstance in many areas, but above all because a new context has been established in a certain role. The support The usual ones have expired in the meta and only pokeo adcs are used as Ashe, Jhin or Caytlinwhich has pissed off several players in the LCK.

Certain Korean League players they have left their impressions about the current situation of this role in their streaming. A rather curious case and in which Riot will have to get their hands on it if he wants everything to stabilize again and a more traditional metagame prevails.

The new support meta moves away from the preferences of LCK players

As we highlight, we are facing a new context, since we have seen similar things before, but not like now. The Ashe as support it’s been quite a bit common at specific moments, but not an almost mandatory resource. Now we are faced with that circumstance and it is that along with it are champions like Jhin or Caytlin. The solution seems clear and it is nerf certain key points of the game.

Let me tell you how we can end this meta. just nerfing Serrated Dagger and Rain of Swords. That way, we will no longer see ADCs as supportsthe pokeo meta will disappear and we will see an increase in ADCs criticssaid T1 ADC Lee Min-hyeong”Gumayusi» in a recent transmission, according to the machine translation.

The arrival of Heimerdinger, key

Another big takeaway that LCK pros have shared is that the heimerdinger boom could have influenced Countering this champion has been an arduous task. But the support of T1 Ryu Min-seok «keria» Blame unbalanced items with Spellthief being much stronger than Relic Shield.

“I also think that the supporting elements they are not balanced. the articles of spellthief have more value than items of Relic Shield. With spellthief you only get gold when you hit enemy champions; however, with Relic Shield you can’t even hit minions in many situations, so you get no value in unfavorable matchups,” Cho Geon-hee stressed.BeryL«, XRD player

For professional gamers to play again with nautilus and lioness in the support role, it looks like Riot Games will have to rebalance the support items and heavily nerf the initial damage from the game Rain of Swords and Serrated Dagger. With these key points, the LCK players have given several alternatives so that the role of support switch and move away from using adcs.