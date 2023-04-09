LCS: Golden Guardians qualifies their first MSI

Golden Guardians not only manages to qualify for their first LCS final but will also see their first MSI.

The North American League of Legends professional tournament did not enter its closing phase with the two finalist teams already defined. Golden Guardians make history by qualifying to their first LCS Final and will be the region’s second representative at the Mid-Season Invitational.

All the changes made by Golden Guardians for the Spring Split have paid off. Coming off a tough run from the low key of the LCS playoffs, the Guardians outclassed Flyquest by prevailing 3-2.

The series was fairly even with both teams refusing to give up ground. While it was Flyquest who took the lead on the first map, Golden Guardians responded to stay on the road to the finals. The Bees came within one point of winning, but once again the Guardians held their own by extending everything to a fifth game.

Already in the fifth game, FlyQuest tried to surprise with some very early rotations of Impact’s Sion but Golden Guardians knew how to respond in a good way to take advantage at the start of the game. The Guardians knew how to control the middle game with very good team fights, and after a last push through the center lane they forced a confrontation in the rival base, to win.

This is not only the first LCS Final for Golden Guardians, but it will also be their first international experience in professional competition by participating in the 2023 Mid Season Invitational to be held in London, England. The next challenge for the Guardians will be Cloud9 in the final of the Spring Split.