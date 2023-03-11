LCS: Riot investigates Evil Geniuses for their treatment of Danny

The LCS hired a group of lawyers to investigate the ill-treatment of which Danny was a victim during his time at Evil Geniuses

The 2023 season of the competitive League of Legends in North America has been full of controversy since its inception and this type of situation does not seem to stop in the LCS. Riot Games is investigating Evil Geniuses for their treatment of Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki in his time with the team.

Over the past few weeks, Evil Geniuses have been in the spotlight, and not because of their results in the LCS Spring Split. Specialist journalist Richard Lewis revealed that the team did not take proper care of Danny when he was part of the roster.

After exploiting the controversy over Danny’s case in Evil Geniuses, Riot Games confirmed that they are investigating the case. According to the Dexerto report, a spokesperson for the LCS said that they “are aware of the allegations” and that in late 2022 they hired an external law firm to investigate the entire matter.

“The health, safety and privacy of our players remains our priority,” said the LCS spokesperson. But he added that, at the moment, they could not give any further statements on the case. Danny arrived at Evil Geniuses in May 2021 after being in the academy for a year before, being one of the promises of the Summer tournament.

However, Danny suffers from a medical condition that places him on the autism spectrum, making stress management more difficult. Evil Geniuses was aware at the time of signing and promised to offer assistance to make it comfortable for him. When the team participated in the MSI, the problems began for the player.

At the end of the Summer split, Danny no longer wanted to play and the managers asked Peter Dun to convince him to continue. He ultimately decided to stick with it and help the team get to Worlds. Upon returning to his house, the player had health problems, he even had to be hospitalized.