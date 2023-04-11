LCS Spring Finals generate $1.6M in economic impact for Raleigh

Visit Raleighthe official tourism authority for the city of Raleigh, North Carolina, estimates that about 3,000 people booked hotel rooms in the city and contributed $1.6 million to the local economy during the two days of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split Finals.

Visit Raleigh estimates that nearly 8,000 people attended the two-day event at the PNC Arena where, during the final, Cloud9 defeated the Golden Guardians 3-1, to be crowned LCS champions on Sunday. In addition, the organization estimates that about 70% of the event attendees were new visitors to the citywho were traveling from other states or as far away as Canada.

It is not the first time that the city of Raleigh is in the news due to the economic impact of the esports competitions that are held there. It has already hosted Halo Championship Series, Fortnite Championship Series, and Apex Legends Global Series events, among others. Already in 2019 it was in the news for hosting the Rainbow Six Siege Raleigh Major that generated an impact for three days of $1.45 million.

North Carolina seems to be a popular destination for esports leagues among other reasons, because the state offers tax credits and incentives through its esports incentive program that offers a 25% tax credit of up to at least $5 million, as long as those who apply for the incentive spend at least $250,000. in a fiscal year.