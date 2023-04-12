LCS: Spring Split 2023 is the least watched in history

The schedule change for the Spring split failed to attract the public, which had a final with disappointing audience numbers.

The competitive professional League of Legends in North America has had trouble attracting the public for a couple of seasons and the changes that Riot Games made for this year have not worked correctly. He spring split 2023 is the least watched in LCS history.

For this season, Riot made several changes to the competitive western, including new schedules for the different tournaments. Despite the fact that it worked for some, as was the case with the ALL, for the LCS it failed to recover part of the audience it had in its glory years.

The Spring Split of the LCS breaks a mark, as the one that managed to accumulate the least audience according to the Esports Chart data with a maximum peak of 271,000 viewers. The most watched game was the final of the tournament between Cloud9 and Golden Guardianswhere the cloud team prevailed 3-1, also being the first to fail to overcome the 300,000 fans following the broadcast.

One of the most striking themes in the LCS for the Spring split it was the change of transmission days, which went from Saturday and Sunday, to Thursday and Friday. Compared to the previous season’s Summer Split, audience lost 6,000 viewers approximately. In addition, the poor performance of the popular teams in the tournament such as Team Liquid either TSMalso affected the public of the final.

This drop in viewership to its lowest comes amid an uncertain outlook for the league, with Counter Logic Gaming selling its slot to NRG and TSM’s financial woes, which could cost it its place in the league. Other organizations are also considering leaving the project, according to various rumors.

We will have to wait and see what plans Riot has to save the audience of the LCS Looking ahead to the Summer Split, maybe having the broadcast in Spanish will end up helping. Although there is also talk of a new format, similar to that of the LEC for the next season.