Leader Arlo of Team GO Rocket in Pokémon GO: how to find him and how to defeat him (March 2023)

arlo It’s one of the leaders of the Team GO Rocketand continues to wage war during the month of March of 2023 in Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to find arlo and how to beat arlo:

How to find Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo in Pokémon GO?

Arlo can appear in Pokémon GO as much as part of some Special Investigation from Team GO Rocket like playing normally. beat Arlo (With cliff and Mountain range) is usually one of the necessary steps to be able to deal with Giovanni.

The first step is Obtain a Rocket Radar . It is achieved in several ways: as reward for some Special Research , buying it in the Store either Defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts to get Radar Rocket Parts . Grunts can appear at PokéStops or Balloons; by collecting six Mystery Components that they drop after being defeated a Radar Rocket is automatically added to our inventory .

We equip the Radar Rocket and use it to search for arlo. It can appear in PokéStops or in Balloons.

We found Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo using a Radar Rocket in Pokémon GO

Arlo is a very difficult trainer to beat. If still having good counters It costs you, take a look at this trick.

How to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO? best counters

Arlo is a very tough Pokémon GO trainer. Just below we leave you all the information that details which Pokémon you use in your team and which are the best counters for them. The first Pokémon is always the same, while the second and third are random from several possible.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Arlo always uses his two shields with the first two Charged Attacks we launch at him. Build your strategy knowing this to make him waste them.

From 03/25/2023, Arlo uses these pokemon:

Arlo Team as of 03/25/2023 | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

How to beat Arlo’s Teddiursa in Pokémon GO

Teddiursa is a Normal-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fighting-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

machamp with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

Mega Blazeken with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Accurate wave (Charged Attack).

Mega Medicham with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Dynamic Fist (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Hypno in Pokémon GO

Hypno is a Psychic-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Scizor with fury cut (Quick Attack) and Scissor X (Charged Attack).

Mega Gengar with Lick (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Mega Houndoom with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Golurk in Pokémon GO

Golurk is a Ground and Ghost-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Ghost, Ice, Grass, and Dark-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Primal Pulse (Charged Attack).

Mega Gengar with Lick (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Mega Abomasnow with powder snow (Quick Attack) and weather ball (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Blaziken in Pokémon GO

Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Psychic, Ground and Flying Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Primal Pulse (Charged Attack).

Mega Alakazam with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Primal Groudon with shot mud (Quick Attack) and edge of the abyss (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Scizor in Pokémon GO

Scizor is a Bug and Steel Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fire Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Blazeken with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Entei with Fire Fang (Quick Attack) and Suffocation (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Banette in Pokémon GO

Banette is a Ghost-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Ghost- and Dark-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

Mega Gengar with Lick (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Mega Houndoom with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

How to beat Arlo’s Luxray in Pokémon GO

Luxray is an Electric-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Ground-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:

Primal Groudon with shot mud (Quick Attack) and edge of the abyss (Charged Attack).

Mega Swampert with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

Landorus (Avatar Form) with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Alive earth (Charged Attack).

