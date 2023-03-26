Leader Arlo of Team GO Rocket in Pokémon GO: how to find him and how to defeat him (March 2023)

arlo It’s one of the leaders of the Team GO Rocketand continues to wage war during the month of March of 2023 in Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you how to find arlo and how to beat arlo:
How to find Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo in Pokémon GO?
Arlo can appear in Pokémon GO as much as part of some Special Investigation from Team GO Rocket like playing normally. beat Arlo (With cliff and Mountain range) is usually one of the necessary steps to be able to deal with Giovanni.
Arlo is a very difficult trainer to beat. If still having good counters It costs you, take a look at this trick.
How to beat Arlo in Pokémon GO? best counters
Arlo is a very tough Pokémon GO trainer. Just below we leave you all the information that details which Pokémon you use in your team and which are the best counters for them. The first Pokémon is always the same, while the second and third are random from several possible.
Another thing to keep in mind is that Arlo always uses his two shields with the first two Charged Attacks we launch at him. Build your strategy knowing this to make him waste them.
From 03/25/2023, Arlo uses these pokemon:
How to beat Arlo’s Teddiursa in Pokémon GO
Teddiursa is a Normal-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fighting-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Hypno in Pokémon GO
Hypno is a Psychic-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Golurk in Pokémon GO
Golurk is a Ground and Ghost-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Ghost, Ice, Grass, and Dark-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Blaziken in Pokémon GO
Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Water, Psychic, Ground and Flying Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of these Types with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Scizor in Pokémon GO
Scizor is a Bug and Steel Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Fire Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Banette in Pokémon GO
Banette is a Ghost-type Pokémon, vulnerable to Ghost- and Dark-type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
How to beat Arlo’s Luxray in Pokémon GO
Luxray is an Electric-Type Pokémon, vulnerable to Ground-Type attacks.. Therefore, we must use Pokémon of this Type with attacks of the same Type:
