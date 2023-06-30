Leadership and AI: What dilemmas do you face?

When a thousand tech figures – including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak – sound the alarm about too-rapid growth artificial intelligence (AI), so you know it serious business Is. In an open letter, he called for a six-month break and not to develop AI systems more powerful than GPT4. The latest AI systems are included in ChatGPT and Microsoft services like Bing and Windows. During this breathing space, AI companies must establish security protocols with each other and agree on clear boundaries, As can be read on the site of RTL Nieuws, AI companies are engaged in a “spinning race” to deploy increasingly powerful digital brains that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or predict, the letter’s signatories said. or cannot control.

It is clear that the rapid development of AI gives rise to uncertainties, questions and ethical dilemmas. What questions are relevant to you as a leader? We’ll take you there.

# What can my company do with artificial intelligence anyway?

We already knew that artificial intelligence offers incredible possibilities. Students who create full projects with ChatGPT, robots who paint in the style of Rembrandt, artificial intelligence that creates a song with The Weeknd and Drake’s voice.

AI is also indispensable in business. At Rabobank, artificial intelligence is used when entrepreneurs apply for loans. ‘Previously, a colleague sorted through the entire file manually. It took about 1.5 hours. The computer now selects all relevant information from, for example, annual accounts. ‘Much more efficient, and besides it’s boring work for people,’ says data specialist Martin Leijn. VNO-NCW on site,

Companies like Netflix and Spotify use artificial intelligence based on your viewing or listening behavior to make new recommendations that match your tastes.

Many organizations already work with chatbots on their websites. In health care, doctors can use AI to predict the clinical picture of a patient. On farms, farmers monitor the behavior of their animals and receive warnings if livestock shows unusual behavior.

In short: You use AI to make business operations more efficient, better help customers, accelerate business processes, credit assessment, fraud detection, or application processes.

“Imagine a world where time-consuming, repetitive tasks are taken care of. Technology expert Remy Gilling says this gives you an extra 35 percent of your time to focus on what really matters. on managementboek.nl, ‘A world in which a loyal Super Intern helps you achieve your goals more efficiently. This is the reality we are shaping with artificial intelligence.’

# What are the dark sides of AI?

Artificial intelligence makes your business life easier, but it also comes with risks. fortune teller amy webb Outlines an ideal landscape in which AI development is transparent and focused on the public interest. Individuals are free to choose whether or not their personal information found online is used to train AI models. But the practice is more stubborn. A handful of big tech companies collect unbridled data, they have power. They are driven by commerce; Not from moral considerations. Webb is also concerned about the extent to which AI models adopt and reinforce biases from the training data they use.

Let’s say you use artificial intelligence to make a preliminary selection of applications and indicate which ones the system should pay attention to. But if you don’t do it properly, candidates can be weeded out on wrong grounds – gender, skin colour, Warned the Korean PrinceProfessor of Law and Information Technology at Tilburg. Or look at insurers who use the data that modern cars collect about driving behavior to set car insurance premiums for certain groups. ‘An alarming development. Because as a motorist you know nothing about it,’ says Prins.

And then we haven’t even mentioned deepfake audio and video, which means people can no longer distinguish fake from real and may be guided by misinformation in their decisions.

# How can I use artificial intelligence responsibly?

This question is for data specialist Legion (Rabobank). easy to answer, ‘You have to ask yourself: would I want someone else to handle my data the way we handle customer data?’

Create rules or create policies within your company when it comes to artificial intelligence. ‘It gives you some catching up to do while dealing with legal and ethical issues,’ says lawyer Marieke Barguis. on the website Doegoedmetdata.nl, ‘Working with data is not only about what is legally possible, but also about fairness.’

Technology always precedes ethical considerations, Professor Valerie Frisson says, ‘If you work in an overheated startup environment, you often don’t care about it. Then you mainly look at the possibilities of doing all kinds of things with the technology. His advice: Build a multidisciplinary team that examines the ethical aspects of AI, including not only technologists, but also people who can think well from a customer and societal interest perspective. ‘Handling data carefully and responsibly should be part of every company’s DNA.’

Behind every piece of data is a person, Legion (Rabobank) insisted. ‘That’s why our teams have diversity, from gender to ethnicity, too Very ImportantSo that AI can be seen from different perspectives. computer says no: You would want to avoid him all the time. The human aspect should always be leading – AI should help you, not replace you.

#Do I have to think of everything myself?

No, the rules are in place to ensure that companies and organizations handle data and AI as responsibly as possible. In 2018, the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force, known in the Netherlands as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In accordance with this law, you as a company must process as little data as possible and only store what is really needed. You are also obliged to inform customers of their right to inspect and delete data. The use of artificial is monitored in the Netherlands Intelligence by the Dutch Data Protection Authority, There are also European regulations on artificial intelligence In making, For example, many AI systems are already intended to be banned. For example, this includes systems that measure people’s behavior.

Working with artificial intelligence means you have to deal with ethical issues no matter what. Don’t take it lightly.